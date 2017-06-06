Suspect in custody after foot pursuit following overnight homici - KMOV.com

Suspect in custody after foot pursuit following overnight homicide in Wellston

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Emergency crews in the 6300 block of Chatham following an overnight homicide (Credit: KMOV) Emergency crews in the 6300 block of Chatham following an overnight homicide (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A person was found dead in Wellston late Monday night.

The victim, described by police as being around 60 years old, was found dead on the front porch of a home in the 6300 block of Chatham around 11:45 p.m. Police told News 4 they believe the victim died of an apparent gunshot wound.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw a suspect running from the area. Following a short foot pursuit, the suspect, who appears to be in his mid-30s, was taken into custody.

Police said they are currently interviewing witnesses and everyone has been cooperative.

No other details have been released.  

