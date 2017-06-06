Suspect in custody after foot pursuit following overnight homicide in Wellston

Emergency crews in the 6300 block of Chatham following an overnight homicide (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A person was found dead in Wellston late Monday night.

The victim, described by police as being around 60 years old, was found dead on the front porch of a home in the 6300 block of Chatham around 11:45 p.m. Police told News 4 they believe the victim died of an apparent gunshot wound.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw a suspect running from the area. Following a short foot pursuit, the suspect, who appears to be in his mid-30s, was taken into custody.

Police said they are currently interviewing witnesses and everyone has been cooperative.

No other details have been released.

