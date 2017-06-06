Suspicious packages found outside North Patrol overnight

Officials outside of North Patrol Tuesday morning after two suspicious packages were found (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspicious packages were found outside of the St. Louis Police Department’s North Patrol Tuesday morning.

Officials told News 4 someone dropped off the packages near the front door on Union around 12:30 a.m. They said it is currently unknown who dropped the packages off but they are reviewing surveillance video.

The building was evacuated while the bomb and arson division investigated the packages. Union was also blocked off to traffic between Brown and Sacramento.

Just before 5 a.m., the scene was cleared, and the road and building were reopened. Crews are examining the bags to find out what is inside them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved