Suspicious packages belonged to man involved in domestic argument

Officials outside of North Patrol Tuesday morning after two suspicious packages were found (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have confirmed the two suspicious packages found outside of the St. Louis Police Department’s North Patrol Tuesday morning contained personal items belonging to a man after his girlfriend threw the bags in a dumpster.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the man contacted police and explained that he and his girlfriend got into an argument and as a result put his belongings out by a dumpster near the apartment they shared.

Authorities said someone at the apartment must have located his bags an dropped them off at the front door on Union around 12:30 a.m.

The building was evacuated while the bomb and arson division investigated the packages. Union was also blocked off to traffic between Brown and Sacramento.

The scene cleared around 5.a.m. Tuesday and the road and building were reopened.

There are no current charges pending relating to the incident.

