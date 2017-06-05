Blue Angels visit St. Louis, meet with students

The Blue Angels visited Boeing and met with students on Monday. Credit: KMOV

The Blue Angels visited St. Louis Monday.

The group visited Boeing to meet employees and tour the F-18 factory. They also met with a group of high school students from Boeing’s Engineering Explore Post Program.

The students come from several area schools that compete in a year-long engineering program. The students were specially chosen to meet with the Blue Angels after winning a final challenge in the program.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved