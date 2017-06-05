Shooting in Ferguson leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a shooting in Ferguson just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Northwind Apartments and found a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, dead near the intersection of Glenn Owen Drive and Bahama Court.

According to police, they're canvassing the neighborhood and are interviewing witnesses who heard the gunshots and saw the man running towards the intersection.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

