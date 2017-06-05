A plan for taxing nonprofits could bring more cops downtown

A St. Louis alderman is planning to propose a tax on the city's large nonprofit institutions to help get more police on the street.

Alderman Stephen Conway says he'd like to end the city's exemption of the half percent payroll tax granted to nonprofits.

"We are losing officers," Conway says referring to the higher salaries being offered in nearby St. Louis County.

Conway estimates the payroll tax on large nonprofits could generate over $8 million a year to go towards giving police officers a raise and hiring more.

The alderman is also proposing a November referendum for voters on raising the city's sales tax to help fund the police, if the non profit payroll tax effort fails.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved