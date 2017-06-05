Police, prosecutor weigh in on recent violence in St. Louis

Days of shootings across St. Louis have left a list of victims.

The most shocking involved 7-year-old Deniya Irving, who is now brain dead from a shooting Thursday night on Lillian and Beacon.

"We have to take a stand here, we're talking human lives, we're not talking about numbers," said St. Louis City Police Captain Mary Warnecke. "We know that they are folks out there that know something."

"People fail to come forward because they're afraid," said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Gardner is the city's first African-American circuit attorney. Born and raised in Fairground Park, Gardner tells News 4 more must be done to make potential informants feel secure.

"We need resources to protect witnesses and victims so that they feel comfortable to come forward," said Gardner.

Gardner says her office has lost at least five trial lawyers in the last year.

She wants more than $700,000 from the city to set up a witness protection program and other things she believes will help her attorneys better handle the hundreds of complex homicide cases they see every year.

"We're just asking for our fair share to keep us running at a sufficient level, we're not even asking for anything extreme," said Gardner. "We can come up with money for different projects, why can't we come up with money for pursuing justice."

News 4 reached out to Mayor Lyda Krewson's office for comment on Gardner's request.

A spokesperson for the mayor says several departments are asking for more funding ahead of the new budget on July 1, and they're still determining the city's most pressing needs.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved