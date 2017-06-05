St. Louis area mother, daughter left London Bridge minutes before terrorists struck

Marilyn Berry and her daughter Abbi were in London when terrorists carried out attacks in the city on Saturday. Credit: KMOV

A St. Louis-area mother and daughter were on London Bridge minutes before terrorists targeted people on the bridge.

Marilyn Berry, a teacher from Farmington, and her daughter Abbi were in London on Saturday, which was the final stop on a European trip.

The two visited the sights in and around London Bridge but decided to head back to their hotel room early on Saturday evening to rest for their Sunday flight home, leaving only 12 minutes before terrorists struck.

“When we got into the flat, our hostess said there’s been a terror attack on the London Bridge. We said we had just been standing there,” said Berry.

A speeding van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers started stabbing people. Six victims were killed and 48 were taken to hospitals. Three terrorists who were shot and killed ran into Borough Market to look for victims. Berry said it had been bustling earlier with young adults and families.

“There’s lots of laughter and friendships and memories being made and then this takes place. It doesn’t make any sense,” Berry said.

Berry said she and her daughter were at Borough Market earlier in the day.

“They were reporting that this gentleman came out of his car and started stabbing people, and that’s where we had eaten breakfast.

Berry said if she and her daughter had planned to spend another day in London, she would have still been out when the attack happened.

“There’s no reason for me to be here and others not to be here, so I need to make the best of the time I have,” said Berry.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved