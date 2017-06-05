Man shot near North City-North County line - KMOV.com

Man shot near North City-North County line

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8900 block of Riverview Monday evening. Credit: KMOV Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8900 block of Riverview Monday evening. Credit: KMOV
Police say a man was shot near the North City-North County line Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 8900 block of Riverview around 6:00 p.m.

Homicide detectives were called to scene.

Other details were not immediately known.

