Direct flights from St. Louis to Europe may be possible in near future

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Passenger flights continue to increase at St. Louis Lambert International Airport but one thing is missing, Lambert has no direct flights to Europe.

A new incentive, up to a million dollars over several years to any European carrier could initiate services.

The money would be used to market St. Louis in Europe.

The marketing money would come from the St. Louis County Port Authority.

