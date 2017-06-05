Maplewood police investigating multiple carjackings

Police in Maplewood are investigating several carjackings that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a suspect first unsuccessfully tried to carjack two women. He allegedly approached a woman outside Urban Yoga on Sutton and asked to use her phone before displaying a gun and demanding her keys.

Police said he then followed her into the yoga studio and showed the gun to everyone inside. The victim proceeded to give him her keys. He then allegedly got inside her car but didn’t drive off.

The suspect then allegedly approached another woman on the street and demanded her keys. However, police said she never told him where her car was parked.

Police say the suspect then broke into a home on Hazel and demanded the homeowners’ keys. The homeowner complied and the suspect then got into a white van and drove off.

Around one hour later, a different suspect carjacked a woman who was her 2-year-old near the intersection of Gayola and Oakview. Police says another suspect was driving a blue sedan as a getaway car.

Police believe to the two carjackings are not related.

Nobody was injured in either incident. Each suspect is still at-large.

