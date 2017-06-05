Car crashes into furniture store Richmond Heights - KMOV.com

Car crashes into furniture store Richmond Heights

By KMOV.com Staff
A car crashed into a Magnolia Home Gallery by Rothman Furniture in Richmond Heights Monday afternoon. Credit; Nicole Schmelz A car crashed into a Magnolia Home Gallery by Rothman Furniture in Richmond Heights Monday afternoon. Credit; Nicole Schmelz
RICHMOND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -

A car crashed into a Magnolia Home Gallery store in Richmond Heights Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened in the 1500 block of Hanley around 3:10 p.m. A driver lost control of the car and smashed into a glass curtain wall at the store.

A passenger was inside the car when the crash occurred. The passenger and driver suffered minor injuries, but the driver was the only person taken to a hospital.

Police are not sure why the driver lost control of the car.

