Thieves steal $7,000 worth of hair extensions from hair salon

Two burglary suspects targeted a Florissant hair salon, taking off with about $7,000 worth of merchandise.

It all started outside of Sew St. Louis Salon on the sidewalk.

Security camera footage shows the two suspects removed light bulbs from in front of the salon at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday.

Later, the two busted through a glass door of a vacant office building next door.

The pair waited roughly 90 minutes to see if police arrive, and when there was no response, they began to bust out a doorway.

With no alarms triggered, they knocked out parts of the wall, revealing the front of the salon. They moved five feet over and began punching through the wall again. Shortly after, they gained access to a storage room to the salon.

They ripped a small safe off of the wall containing about $7,000 worth of hair extensions.

"I had just got a new shipment last week, and they cleared out every single bin, all full and now they're empty," said Kendra Cosey of Sew St. Louis Salon.

A liquor store nearby captured video of the suspects, dressed in black from head to toe, wearing what appear to be a blue and purple bandanna.

News 4 asked Cosey what she would say to the suspects.

"I actually thought about that and I don't want to get emotional but I tried to anticipate what I would say and I don't have much to say, people are gonna do what they're gonna do," she replied.

If you know anything about this robbery, Florissant Police would like to hear from you.

You can also remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers.

