Charges dropped against woman shot by St. Louis police in 2015

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Chippewa near Garnier in May, 2015 (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Charges against a woman shot by police during an officer-involved shooting have been dropped, according to her attorney.

Jennifer Morgan-Tyra was charged with armed criminal action and assault on a law enforcement officer in May 2015. Her attorney Douglas Forsyth says the Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped all charges Monday.

In May 2015 police were called to an apartment in the 4200 block of Chippewa for a disturbance. Police entered the apartment and said Morgan-Tyra pointed a gun at officers. Police said she tried to shoot, but her gun jammed. An officer then fired seven shots, hitting Morgan-Tyra in the chest. Her family said was left paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

On Monday, Rebecca Morgan, Jennifer's sister, told News 4 the family is "very relieved...she should never have been charged in the first place."

Family members at the time told News 4 Morgan-Tyra, the wife of a law enforcement officer, was hit eleven times and was in critical condition at the time of the shooting. Morgan-Tyra’s family disputed the claims of the officers on scene, saying Morgan-Tyra was a conceal carry permit holder and well trained.

News 4 has reached out to the Circuit Attorney’s Office and St. Louis Police Department for a comment regarding the dropped charges. This is a developing story.

