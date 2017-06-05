Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 10 years on child pornography charges

A poplar bluff man will spend 10 years in prison for downloading and uploading child pornography on the internet. (Credit: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

A poplar bluff man will spend 10 years in prison for downloading and uploading child pornography on the internet.

Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 6, 2016, reporting Leslie Clark had uploaded one image of child pornography to his account.

Officers searched 50-year-old Clark’s home the following day and seized several hundred images and videos of child pornography from Clark’s electronic devices.

Clark admitted to downloading the child pornography from multiple websites and provided detectives with those sites.

On November 9, 2016 Clark was arrested but was later sentenced on April 12, 2017 to 120 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

