Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 10 years on child pornography charges

A 21-year-old is facing charges after a 23-year-old was killed in the Carr Square neighborhood late Thursday night.More >
A 21-year-old is facing charges after a 23-year-old was killed in the Carr Square neighborhood late Thursday night.More >
Multiple victims were shot at on Beacon Avenue and Lillian Avenue on Thursday afternoon.More >
Multiple victims were shot at on Beacon Avenue and Lillian Avenue on Thursday afternoon.More >
A man was shot and killed while checking his vehicle’s tires on westbound Interstate 70 near East Taylor over the weekend.More >
A man was shot and killed while checking his vehicle’s tires on westbound Interstate 70 near East Taylor over the weekend.More >
A flash flood hit an apartment complex in Affton displacing several people on Sunday.More >
A flash flood hit an apartment complex in Affton displacing several people on Sunday.More >