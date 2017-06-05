East St. Louis man accused of burglarizing Shiloh homes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An East St. Louis man is accused of burglarizing homes in Shiloh.

Shawn A. Harlan Jr., 26, is accused of burglarizing a home in the 100 block of Pleasant View Court twice, on May 17 and April 30. He is also accused of burglarizing two other homes in the area on May 15 and May 23.

Harlan Jr. has been charged with residential burglary. He is being held on a $150,000 bond at the St. Clair County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved