Man shot during attempted robbery in Gate District Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot during an attempted robbery in St. Louis’ The Gate District Sunday afternoon.

The man told police he was sitting inside his vehicle in the 3300 block of Park when the unknown suspect opened his door, pointed a gun at him and demanded money around 12:30 p.m. The 25-year-old victim reportedly attempted to push the gun away, at which time the suspect fired a shot, hitting the victim in the thigh.

After shooting the victim, the suspect attempted to start the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The suspect then ran from the area.

When the suspect left, the victim drove to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

