Heroin overdose suspected in deaths of mother and her son

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A heroin overdose is suspected in the deaths of both a St. Louis man and his mother.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a woman called police Sunday to say she was unable to wake both her daughter and grandson. The victims were both pronounced dead by emergency works just after noon on Sunday. Authorities say the woman was in her 50s and her son about 30.

Police say the mother and son were found slumped over on a bed with a syringe and baggie of suspected heroin on a nightstand.

