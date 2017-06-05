Have you seen Mabel? Edwardsville police searching for 'Airplane Park' display pilot

Mabel, the display pilot on the US Navy A7 Corsair on display at Edwardsville Township Community Park, has kept watch over Township Park for more than 25 years. She is now missing. (Credit: Edwardsville Township)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Edwardsville Township is asking for help finding their missing pilot.

Mabel, who has kept watch over the Edwardsville Township Community Park since 1991 from the cockpit of a US Navy A-7E Corsair II, is believed to have been taken over the Memorial Day weekend.

“It is the hope that through soliciting the community’s assistance, we will be able to recover an artifact of Edwardsville Township history and in doing so preserve the history of the aircraft and its long-term role as a symbol of Edwardsville Township Community Park, ‘Airplane Park’,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles.

The A-7E Corsair II was recently lowered to undergo restoration, which includes a thorough cleaning and necessary exterior repairs.

The police department is currently reviewing surveillance footage. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552.

