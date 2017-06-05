Officer injured when cruiser rear-ended by taxi cab in west St. Louis overnight

St. Louis Police cruiser being towed away following a crash Monday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer was injured when his cruiser was rear-ended by a taxi on Interstate 64 in west St. Louis overnight.

Police said the officer was helping another driver when his cruiser was rear-ended by the taxi near Vandeventer around 12:5 a.m. Monday.

The officer suffered minor injuries. It is currently unknown if the taxi driver was injured in the crash.

The lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

