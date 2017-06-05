Thousands without power due to storms Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands of people woke up without power Monday morning.

Ameren Missouri told News 4 Sunday storms knocked out power to more than 9,000 customers. The outages were reported from the Forest Park area down through The Hill neighborhood. Outages were also reported in Richmond Heights, Tower Grove South and the Central West End.

Ameren officials told News 4 power should be restored to some customers by mid-morning and all customers should have power by the afternoon.

