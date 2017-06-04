Flash flood hits apartment complex in Affton on Sunday

A flash flood hit an apartment complex in Affton displacing several people on Sunday.

The first level of all three buildings at the complex, which make up 24 units, are all displaced.

The flash flood happened when the creek behind the complex overflowed and the sewage drains backed up. The waters came in so strong that it damaged cars. The Affton Fire Department said the water is highly contaminated and recommends that nobody even try to start their cars or use them again.

The flash flood was the result of 2.77 inches of rain falling over Affton in a little over an hour.

