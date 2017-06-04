Flash flood displaces several residents in Affton apartment complex

Several people were displaced Sunday night at an apartment complex near Affton. A flash flood early in the evening in the area had cars floating and some completely submerged at the Cedar Creek Lodge.

The first level of three of the buildings in the complex were flooded, which makes up 24 units. The flash flood happened when the creek behind this complex overflowed and the sewage drains backed up. "It went down just about as fast as it came up," said Amanda Kuchar, a resident.

All that's left behind once the flood waters receded is mud and a mess of cars.

"My daughter just got her car and she only made six payments on it and it's totally gone," said Andrew Young, a resident.

The flood water came in so strong, it left behind cars damaged or in completely different spots from where they started. Affton Fire Department said the water is highly contaminated and recommends no one even starts their car or uses it again.

"These cars all leaked gasoline, there's oil that was in this water and all that water made it all up into those units," said Nick Fahs, Affton Fire Chief.

The fire department was grateful though no one was hurt.

"The residents kind of took care of themselves. They forced themselves to higher ground," said Fahs.

Fortunately, some were able to save what they could before going under water. "We started to see the cars down there go under water, so we moved our cars and then started knocking on doors," said Kuchar. However, many were left in disbelief so much destruction happened so fast.

KMOV Meteorologist Kristen Cornett said 2.77 inches of rain fell in Affton in a little over an hour on Sunday, which sparked the flash flood.

