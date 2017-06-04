Homicide units investigating North St. Louis shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Louis' Carondelt neighborhood on Sunday.

Police say the shooting took place at the 200 block of Bates, where a 21-year-old male was shot in the head. The victim was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital, and is not conscious or breathing.

No other information is available at this time.

