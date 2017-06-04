Body of 14-year-old drowning victim found in Jefferson County

Emergency crews have found the body of Devon Cotton (#5), who went missing at Rockford Beach State Park. (Credit: KMOV)

The body of a teenager who drowned in the Big River just south of St. Louis has been recovered.

Boaters found the body of 14-year-old Devon Cotton around 11 a.m. on Sunday three-quarters of a mile from where he disappeared at Rockford Beach in Jefferson County.

Cotton was swimming with his friends at the Big River on Wednesday when the current pulled two of them underwater. One of his friends, Logan White, told News 4 he saw Cotton briefly come up above the water, but never saw him again. The ensuing search for Cotton went on for multiple days.

Cotton had just completed his freshman year at Kirkwood High School, where he wore #5 on the freshman football team. An autopsy still needs to be performed.

