Helicopter crashes near Spirit of St. Louis Airport - KMOV.com

Helicopter crashes near Spirit of St. Louis Airport

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).

A gyrocopter crashed near Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield on Sunday morning. 

Authorities say the crash happened just after 9 a.m., and that everyone was able to walk away without significant injuries. 

It is unknown how many people were in the aircraft at the time of the accident. No other information is available. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly