Tensions remain high at Confederate monument site in Forest Park

Tensions remain high at the site of the Confederate monument in Forest Park.

There was a heavy police presence at the monument on Saturday afternoon as a crowd gathered for a rally.

Adolphus Pruitt, President of the local NAACP, sent a letter to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson asking her to immediately cover up the monument, and says that police guarding it are needed in other parts of the city.

Mayor Krewson says she is working to remove the monument, and added that doing so will likely be partially funded with public money.

