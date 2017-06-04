Accident closes two left lanes of EB I-64 at Hampton - KMOV.com

Accident closes two left lanes of EB I-64 at Hampton

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Two left lanes of eastbound Interstate-64 at Hampton were shut down due to an accident on Sunday morning. 

The accident involved two vehicles, with one car reportedly hitting the concrete median head on.

Crews were able to clean up the accident and reopen all lanes of the interstate. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly