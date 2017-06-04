3 injured in triple shooting on Sunday morning

Three people were injured in a triple shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hampton, just south of Forest Park. All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.

Police are not releasing any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 13 people have been shot in St. Louis this weekend.

