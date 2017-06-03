Family remembers 7-year-old girl killed in quadruple homicide

Seven-year-old Deniya Irving is dead, following two days fighting for her life, after being shot in the head Thursday afternoon. She was part of a quadruple shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, that also killed her dad, Derek Irving, and her mom, Jessica Garth.

Her Aunt, Erica Cunningham, spoke with News 4 exclusively. Cunningham doesn't have kids of her own, but said they are a very close knit family and her niece, Deniya, was like a daughter to her. "Everybody loved Nuni and this is a light that's been cut off way too soon, and I really don't know how were going to cope without her," said Cunningham.

Deniya was known to her aunt and most of her family as Nuni. "I'll tell you why she's Nuni to me. She was like a new breath of fresh air," said Cunningham. "This was a vibrant, beautiful, smart, charismatic, beautiful little girl who had everything to live for, just to be cut short."

This family is now gripping to faith, but struggling to keep a positive conscience. "God wouldn't want us to do anything bad to feel good, but at the same time it's so hard," said Cunningham.

Refusing to let tragedy and violence scare her out of the city she loves, Cunningham is hopeful for a comeback. "It's already been cut short with one niece, but i have a whole other host of nieces that I want this city to turn around for," said Cunningham.

This family is left with a loss, and plea to those who cause their pain. "What would you do if that was your daughter? How would you feel? That's a question I really want the killers to answer to my family," said Cunningham.

Deniya Irving is the 11th child to be murdered in St. Louis in 2017. She leaves behind her 5-year-old sister who was the only one to survive the shooting. She was not injured.

