Semi truck fire temporarily shuts down I-55 near Staunton

Northbound Interstate-55 near Staunton was temporarily shut down on Saturday morning after a semi truck caught fire.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Police say the driver of the truck looked back and saw that one of his tires was on fire. After he pulled over near mile marker 40, authorities shut down all lanes of the interstate while trying to put out the blaze and prevent an explosion.

Crews eventually put out the fire and reopened the interstate. No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.