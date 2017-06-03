BJC HealthCare to host career fair June 6-7

Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's Hospitals will co-host a career fair on June 6 and 7 for anyone interested in a career in the medical field.

The event will take place at the BJC Institute of Health on the Washington University Medical Center campus, with a variety of job opportunities featured.

Guests will be able to speak directly with hiring managers and members of human resources at the events, and even go on tours with select hospital departments. Guests will also have a chance to win one of several attendance prizes.

Opportunities in adult and pediatric nursing, women and infants, lab, pharmacy, food and nutrition, housekeeping, information technology, patient access, supply chain and many more will all be featured at the career fair.

After registering, guests will receive emails with parking and event details.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to visit BJC.org/CareerFair to register in advance and learn about the jobs featured on both dates.

