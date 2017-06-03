Police searching for suspect in string of drug store robberies

St. Louis police are searching for a man suspected of robbing multiple drug stores in the area.

Police say the robberies occurred at two Walgreens locations, one at 3631 Gravois and one at 3920 Hampton, along with the CVS at 7320 Gravois. In each case, the suspect came into the store with a gun and demanded money from the employees.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30's or 40's, standing about 5'6"-5'7" with an unshaven face.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS (8477). The service is always anonymous.

