St. Louis native Jeremy Maclin released by Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) pulls in a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

NFL wide receiver and St. Louis native Jeremy Maclin is back on the free agent market.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Maclin on Friday afternoon just two years after he signed a five-year, $55 million contract with the team.

Crazy business this is...appreciate y'all #ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 2, 2017

Maclin, 29, graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2006, and played college football at the University of Missouri, where he was a two-time All-American wide receiver. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Maclin spent the first six years of his career in Philadelphia, catching a total of 343 passes for 4,771 yards and 36 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 after sitting out the 2013 season due to a torn ACL.

In 2015, Maclin signed with the Chiefs and reunited with Andy Reid, his head coach of four seasons in Philadelphia. After missing four games with a groin injury, Maclin caught just 44 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns in the 2016 season.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.