At least four dead in overnight shootings throughout St. Louis

At least eight people have been shot, and four of those victims have died following a string of shootings in St. Louis throughout Friday night.

Most of the shootings happened in North St. Louis, with one happening in South St. Louis.

Three of the victims were killed in a quadruple shooting that was about four miles away from a fatal shooting that happened on Interstate 70 near West Florissant.

St. Louis police are not saying if any of the shootings are connected.

As of Saturday morning, there have been a total of 75 homicides in St. Louis this year, a rate which is about the same as it was this time last year. In 2016, there were a total of 188 homicides in the city alone.

