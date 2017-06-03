Quadruple shooting in North St. Louis leaves three dead - KMOV.com

Quadruple shooting in North St. Louis leaves three dead

Three people are dead and one person is in critical condition following a quadruple shooting in North St. Louis.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday near Union and just south of Cote Brilliante.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the case, and it is not known what could have led up to the shooting. 

