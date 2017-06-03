Shooting shuts down I-70 near West Florissant - KMOV.com

Shooting shuts down I-70 near West Florissant

Crews investigate the scene of a shooting on Interstate 70 on Saturday, June 3, 2017 (Credit: KMOV) Crews investigate the scene of a shooting on Interstate 70 on Saturday, June 3, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)
St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight on Interstate 70 near West Florissant.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. A victim was reportedly shot on the interstate, taken to a local hospital, and later died from his injuries. 

Westbound I-70 is still shut down at Broadway while police continue to investigate the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

