Man in St. Louis to thank person who saved his life during the Vietnam War

A man is in St. Louis to properly thank another soldier who saved his life during the Vietnam War.

Edd Vanderpool became engaged in a firefight on March 1, 1968 and was wounded. Another soldier, Eugene “Calhoun” Martin jumped on top of Vanderpool during the firefight to protect him.

Martin was also wounded. Both men survived.

Vanderpool has spent decades searching for Martin and recently tracked down his twin brother Jerome, who also served in Vietnam.

Eugene Martin died many years ago, but on Saturday Vanderpool will get to meet Jerome.

Eugene never told his family he saved someone's life and nobody knew until after he died that he was awarded a Bronze Star.

