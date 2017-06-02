Mother who lost son to gun violence speaks out

ST.LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) - De'Anthony Curry was killed by gunfire at Page at Union in August 2016.

"I had to go look at my son behind a glass window, wrapped in a sheet. He was gone," said Phyllis Curry.

Curry said that was the worst day of her life.

"This is what I have to deal with. I have to see my 22-year-old in a box. I can't feel him. I can't touch him. I just want to know is it all worth it?" she said.

That is the question many people are asking while the violence continues. On Thursday, multiple people were shot in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Jessica Garth and Derrik Irving were killed. A 7-year-old remains in critical condition.

"Aren't you beside yourself? I mean, I am beside myself. How do you shoot a 7-year-old? How do you do that?" said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

So far this year, 10 homicides have involved people under the age of 19. Krewson said she wants to see a stronger police presence to curb the violence, but it comes down to finding the money.

"I know none of us want to pay more taxes. Sales tax is too high, property tax is too high, I get that, but I also know that we need to have a competitively paid police department," she said.

Curry said more police are not necessarily the answer.

"The problem is our people not getting their education, the things they need to keep their esteem and morals up so they don't have to be mad about anything outside of what they are doing in their own home," she said.

