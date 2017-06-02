Touch of magic drawing kids outdoors in the Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- As summer begins, many parents will want to get their kids outdoors and away from the TV and computers. In South city, a touch of magic is drawing some out.

"We found some fairy houses and then I had an idea that we should write the one fairy a note down there," said Olivia Moss.

Special visitors have moved into the Shaw neighborhood and have started a fairy movement of sorts.

"About two in a half weeks ago, fairy doors started popping up in the neighborhood. It's brought so much excitement for the kids, leaving treasures and more and more have been popping up everyday," said Erin Herrera.

We know who are behind the fairy doors, but chose to keep it a secret to keep the magic alive. There's 35 fairy doors to be exact and all are different.

"I think it is kind of a rich one, a rich fairy. It has a really nice house. You walk around here and the other fairy houses don't have a house like that," said Moss.

Children in the neighborhood have made it their mission to find all the fairy doors and make their visitors feel welcome.

"I am friends with that fairy over there, so I get to write it all the time," said Moss.

Fairies even write back.

"They've been leaving little teeny tiny notes around their houses," said Herrera.

The goal is to get children outside and enjoy nature. If by chance the fairy's are watching, the children have a message for them.

"They are safe here and we won't let anyone destroy their houses," said Moss.

The fairy doors even have their own Instagram hashtag: #shawfairydoor

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.