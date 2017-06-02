Police chasing man near Wildwood wanted on assault charge

Police are pursuing a man in Wildwood wanted on an assault charge out of Calloway County. Credit: KMOV

Police are pursuing a suspect near Wildwood who is wanted for assault.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a dark blue Chrysler 300 when he got out of his car and went out on foot near the St. Louis County-Franklin County line.

Three juveniles were inside the car and were taken into protective custody.

Police are currently searching for him near Hencken Road.

