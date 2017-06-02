Police dash cam captures chase through St. Ann neighborhood - KMOV.com

Police dash cam captures chase through St. Ann neighborhood

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
Police dash cam captures chase through St. Ann neighborhood. (Credit: St. Ann PD) Police dash cam captures chase through St. Ann neighborhood. (Credit: St. Ann PD)

A police dash came captured a police chase through the streets of north St. Louis County.

Officers were rushing to catch up to a red SUV going 60 miles per hour in a St. Ann neighborhood.

The driver eventually ditched his car and ran away

Police said they have identified the driver and are confident they will arrest him soon.

