OFFICIAL RULES - KMOV Summer Getaway Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The KMOV Summer Getaway Sweepstakes is a sweepstakes that begins at 4:00 a.m. Central Time (C.T.) on Monday, June 5, 2017, and ends on Friday, June 30, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 3:00 p.m. each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

SPONSOR(S): KMOV/Meredith Corporation, 1 Memorial Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63102;

Silver Dollar City, 399 Silver Dollar City Pkwy, Branson, MO 65616;

Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau, 269 Mo-248, Branson, MO 65616;

Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, 200 Piasa Street, Alton, IL 62002;

Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, 109 N. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62701

ENTRY: Go to www.Facebook.com/KMOVStLouis, click on the “KMOV Summer Getaway Sweepstakes” link and complete the online entry form to register and to enter to receive one (1) entry. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this contest.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person/email address per day during the contest period. There is no limit to the number of referred entries you may obtain. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries (or referred entries) by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.

BONUS ENTRY – OPTIONAL: While entering via the Aptivada entry form, users will be prompted to follow KMOV on Twitter and Instagram, and to sign up for KMOV’s mailing list. Entrants will receive five (5) bonus entries for each action performed.

Referred Individual Bonus Entry - OPTIONAL: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, you will receive five (5) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes, (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”), Twitter.com (“Twitter”) or Instagram.com (“Instagram”).

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of MO or IL in the KMOV viewing area residing in Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis – Ind Co., Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Phelps, Crawford, Washington, Reynolds, Iron, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, Bond, Fayette, St. Clair, Clinton, Marion, Clay, Monroe, Washington and Randolph counties in Illinois who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KMOV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each Monday through Thursday from Monday, June 5, 2017, through Thursday, June 29, 2017, at approximately 3:05 p.m. C.T., KMOV will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries received to date. One (1) winner each weekday Monday-Thursday (sixteen [16] winners total) will each receive a $100.00 QuikTrip gift card, valid at any QuikTrip location nationwide. Approximate Retail Value of each gift card prize: $100.00.

Each Friday during the Sweepstakes Period (beginning June 9, 2017 and ending June 30, 2017) at approximately 3:05 p.m. C.T., KMOV will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries received to date. One (1) daily winner each Friday (four [4] winners total) will receive both a $100.00 QuikTrip gift card (approximate retail value: $100.00) and the weekly grand prize corresponding with their selection date, as listed below:

Friday, June 9, 2017 – Silver Dollar City, including:

A voucher for a two (2) night stay at a Branson Resort/Hotel in one (1) standard room (maximum four [4] people per room) to be provided by Silver Dollar City (399 Silver Dollar City Parkway, Branson, MO 65616). Exact hotel to be determined by Silver Dollar City based on availability at the time the reservation is made. To make reservation complete voucher provided in prize packet and mail to Public Relations, Silver Dollar City Attractions, 399 Indian Point Road, Branson, MO 65616. Voucher not valid July 1-9, 2017. Voucher expires Sunday, August 20, 2017. Voucher contains instructions winner must follow to make hotel reservations.

Four (4) one-day admission tickets and lunch vouchers for four (4) to Silver Dollar City (399 Silver Dollar City Parkway, Branson, MO 65616). Tickets not valid July 1-9, 2017. Tickets and vouchers expire Sunday, August 20, 2017.

Four (4) tickets to Showboat Branson Belle (4800 Mo-165, Branson, MO 65616). Tickets are valid for one (1) operating day and expire Sunday, August 20, 2017. Tickets not valid for 11:00 am specialty cruises on Sundays from June-August 2017.

Four (4) tickets valid for one (1) day admission to White Water Branson (3505 W 76 Country Blvd., Branson, MO 65616). Tickets not valid July 1-8, 2017. Tickets expire Sunday, August 20, 2017.

Approximate Retail Value of the Silver Dollar City Getaway grand prize is $990.00.

Friday, June 16, 2017 – The Branson Strip Getaway, including:

A voucher for a two (2) night stay in one (1) standard room (maximum four [4] people per room) at either the Hilton Branson Convention Center (200 East Main St, Branson, MO 65616) or Hilton Promenade at Branson Landing (3 Branson Landing, Branson, MO 65616). Dates subject to availability. Must book lodging at least two weeks prior to arrival. Voucher expires Saturday, December 30, 2017. Holidays (July 4, 2017, Labor Day Weekend, Thanksgiving Weekend, and Christmas Eve/Day) are excluded. Voucher contains instructions winner must follow to make hotel reservations.

Four (4) tickets valid for one (1) day admission to the Titanic Museum Attraction (3235 W 76 Country Blvd., Branson, MO 65616). Subject to availability and previous sellout. Tickets expire Saturday, December 30, 2017.

Four (4) tickets to one (1) show at the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai (3455 W 76 Country Blvd., Branson, MO 65616). Subject to availability and previous sellout. Tickets expire Sunday, December 31, 2017.[LR1] [TG2] Winner will receive voucher in prize packet that includes contact information to the Grand Shanghai Theater. Winner must call theater box office to reserve tickets for desired show date, then must bring voucher to Grand Country Music Hall.

Four (4) tickets to one (1) show at the Grand Country Music Hall (1945 W 76 Country Blvd., Branson, MO 65616). Not valid for New Year’s Eve, Fiddle and Bluegrass Festival, or premium seating. Subject to previous sellout. Tickets expire Saturday, December 30, 2017.[LR3] [TG4] Winner will receive voucher in prize packet that includes contact information for ticket redemption. Winner must call box office to reserve tickets, then must bring voucher to Grand Country Music Hall to receive tickets.

Approximate Retail Value of the Branson Strip Getaway grand prize is $800.00. No cash value.

Friday, June 23, 2017 – The Springfield, IL Getaway, including:

A voucher for a two (2) night stay at a Springfield Resort/Hotel in one (1) standard room (maximum four [4] people per room). Exact hotel TBD; based on availability at the time the reservation is made. Dates subject to availability. Voucher contains instructions winner must follow to make hotel reservations.

Four (4) tickets for one (1) day admission to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (212 N. Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62701). Tickets expire Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Four (4) tickets to Lincoln’s Ghost Walk Tour (425 S. 7th St., Apt. C, Springfield, IL 62701). Blackout dates: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 and Friday-Saturday, September 22-23, 2017. Tickets expire Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Four (4) tickets for one (1) day admission to Knight’s Action Splash amusement park (1700 Recreation Dr. Springfield, IL 62711). Tickets expire Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Four (4) tickets to one (1) show at the Rt. 66 Drive-In movie theater (1700 Recreation Dr. Springfield, IL 62711. Subject to availability and previous sellout. Tickets are redeemable at the Rt. 66 Drive-In box office, and do not expire.

Approximate Retail Value of the Springfield, IL Getaway grand prize is $521.80.

Friday, June 30, 2017 – The Alton, IL Getaway, including:

A voucher for a two (2) night stay in one (1) standard room (maximum four [4] people per room) at Alton’s Best Western Plus Parkway Hotel (1900 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, IL 62002). Voucher expires Sunday, April 1, 2018. No blackout dates. Voucher contains instructions winner must follow to make hotel reservations.

Four (4) one-day passes to Raging Rivers Water Park (100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, IL 62037). Valid through Monday, September 4, 2017.

Four (4) one-day passes to Grafton Zipline at Aerie’s Resort (800 Timber Ridge Dr., Grafton, IL 62037. Valid through Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (Note that ziplines are able to accommodate guests weighing 50 lbs – 250 lbs only.)

One (1) $50 gift certificate to Tony’s Restaurant & Third St. Café (312 Piasa St. Alton, IL 62002). Expires Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Four (4) river cruise passes on the Hakuna Matata at Grafton Harbor (215 West Water St., Grafton, IL 62031). Valid until Tuesday, October 31, 2017. For more information, see graftonharbor.net/tour.

Approximate Retail Value of the Alton, IL Getaway grand prize is $742.00.

One (1) prize per household. Vouchers/tickets/gift cards are subject to issuer terms and conditions. Prizes have no cash value. Reservations are required and based on space availability. Transportation is the responsibility of the winners. All other expenses not listed, including, but not limited to: meals, alcoholic beverages, tax, incidentals or gratuity are the responsibility of the winner.

Potential winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or email each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period at approximately 3:15 p.m. C.T. and must pick up prize redemption information at KMOV’s address within three (3) business days of notification. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see their privacy policies at:

KMOV: http://www.kmov.com/story/30079230/privacy-policy

Silver Dollar City: http://www.silverdollarcity.com/Privacy

Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau: http://www.explorebranson.com/privacy

Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau: http://www.visitalton.com/privacy-policy

Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau: http://www.visitspringfieldillinois.com/Policies.aspx

IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within three (3) business days of notification. If winner notification is returned as undeliverable, winner fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from all remaining eligible entries received. If all winners have not been confirmed by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Sponsor may donate remaining forfeited prizes to a 501c3 at KMOV’s discretion. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) release Sponsor, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MO or IL state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For winners’ list, available after Tuesday, July 11, 2016, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to KMOV Summer Getaway Sweepstakes at KMOV’s address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.