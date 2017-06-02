Police looking for suspect wanted in 3 South City robberies

Police say this man is behind three robberies in South City. Credit: SLMPD

Surveillance cameras captured a suspect who police say is responsible for three robberies in South City in May.

The man allegedly robbed a CVS in 7300 block of Gravois and a Walgreens on Hampton on May 21. Police say he also robbed a Walgreens location in the 3600 block of Gravois on May 16.

He is described as between 30 and 40-years-old, weighing 200 pounds, 5’6”-5’7” with an unshaven face.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-877-371-TIPS (8477).

