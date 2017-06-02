Suspects sought after stolen credits used at Manchester Walmart

A suspect believed to have used a stolen credit card at a Manchester Walmart (Credit: Town & Country Police)

TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Town and Country are asking for help identifying two suspects.

The suspects allegedly smashed windows and stole purses from two vehicles in the area. After the purses were stolen, the victims’ credit cards were used at the Walmart in Manchester to purchase $2,000 in gift cards.

The suspects were last seen driving a gray/silver Hyundai Veloster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ronnie Nicoletti at 314-568-2103.

