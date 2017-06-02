St. Louis woman wins $50,000 lottery after a trip to the grocery store

A trip to the grocery store brought home a lot more than the usual milk, bread, and eggs for one St. Louis woman.

Kelly Palos recently won $50,000 from the Missouri Lottery after buying four tickets at her local Schnucks grocery store.

The Missouri Lottery announced that Palos, 54, won after purchasing her tickets on May 18. The most she ever won before her lottery winnings was $500, Palos said.

After a vacation to Mexico and a new mattress, Palos and her family plan to save the rest.

