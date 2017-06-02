Teen under house arrest after being charged in Clinton County party death

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The teenager accused of fatally battering an 18-year-old during a party in Clinton County in April is under house arrest.

The unidentified 17-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jake J. Arter. Arter, a student at Breese Central Community High School, was unresponsive when he was brought to the hospital after a physical altercation during a party in late April.

According to witnesses, around 100 teens were at a bonfire at a clubhouse when the incident occurred. Arter was reportedly punched by the suspect and collapsed.

The suspect’s attorney requested the house arrest be modified so he could attend therapy sessions in Breese and church on Sundays but the associate judge denied the request.

