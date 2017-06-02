Missouri man charged with killing son, burning boy's body

Matthew Hamm is accused of killing his 1-year-old son and burning the body (Credit: Officials)

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri man has been charged with killing his 1-year-old son and then burning the boy's body.

Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Hamm was charged Friday with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. He is jailed on $1 million bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says authorities found burnt skeletal remains inside Hamm's Fortuna home and in a burn pit on the property after the child's mother reported that she suspected Hamm of killing their son.

Hamm initially told authorities that the boy had choked and died. But later he said he struck the child with a mug after the boy spilled a bowl of water. Hamm said he was aggravated that a family member hadn't showed up to get the toddler.

