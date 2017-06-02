Barret Jackman returning to Blues as development coach

St. Louis Blues' Barret Jackman in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Barret Jackman will be returning to the St. Louis Blues as the team’s development coach.

Friday, the team announced the 14-year NHL veteran would be primarily working with team prospects and draft picks in his new position. Jackman plans to join the club at the NHL draft later this month.

Jackman was drafted by the Blues in 1999 and ranks second on the club’s all-time games played list with 803. In October, he announced his retirement as a player.

