Re-painted Wisconsin water tower reads "sex"

The Trump administration Thursday night asked the Supreme Court to reinstate its travel ban blocking entry from six Muslim-majority countries.More >
Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement "a major disappointment."More >
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >
