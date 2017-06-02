Re-painted Wisconsin water tower reads "sex"

A small town in Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention, but probably not in the way they had hoped.

The water tower in Sussex, Wisconsin is in the process of being re-painted. The problem is that the job was only half-done, and the tower now just reads, "sex."

"We kind of like the honks we get when (cars) go by," Contractor Jesse Sheets said. "When do you ever get a chance to paint sex on a water tower?"

The contractor says the sign will be painted over soon.

